LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — To commemorate Barry Manilow's record breaking charity weekend celebration, the star was surprised with the key to the Las Vegas Strip.

The big surprise happened during Thursday evening's show at the Westgate Las Vegas International Theater.

Westgate's president and general manager Cami Christiansen and Clark County Commissioners were on hand for the on stage presentation.