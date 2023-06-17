Barry Manilow fans celebrate the singer's 80th birthday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saturday is a very special day for one Vegas headliner. That's because it's Barry Manilow 80th birthday.

To celebrate, fans have been signing multiple birthday cards at the Westgate where Manilow currently performs his show, The Hits Come Home. A group of fans is also set to sing happy birthday in front of the casino on Saturday morning and officials said they will have the opportunity to sing to him during shows on Friday and Saturday.

This year is a big year for the entertainer. It will mark 50 years as a recording artist. Manilow released his first album "Barry Manilow I" on July 7, 1973 and since then, he's sold more than 75 million albums.

This will also be Manilow's 14th year performing at the Westgate. The Westgate was formerly known as the International Hotel and is where Elvis Presley used to perform. According to casino officials, Manilow is set to pass Presley for the most shows at the property by the end of 2023. That magic number is 636 shows, which Presley performed between 1969 until 1976.