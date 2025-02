LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are at the scene of a domestic disturbance at the 3300 block of Seneca Drive in the east valley.

A man pointed a gun at a woman and another man before going into a residence. Police officers came and attempted to get the armed man out of the home.

Police were unsuccessful and have deemed the situation a barricade.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are responding.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.