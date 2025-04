LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UPDATE 4/3/25 2:54 p.m.: The suspect has been safely taken into custody, according to LVMPD.

A barricade investigation is underway in the east valley on the 5500 block of Criollo Drive starting Thursday morning.

SWAT and crisis negotiators are currently at the scene.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. Channel 13 will keep you updated on the latest.