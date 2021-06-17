Barrett-Jackson to auction off celebrity cars at Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We see some pretty nice cars riding around the Las Vegas valley, but have you seen the cars owned by celebrities like the late Paul Walker and Siegfried and Roy?

This weekend you get a chance to do just that as Barrett-Jackson celebrates their 50th annual car auction where you can find some of the most amazing American muscle cars, pre-owned by celebrities. You might even run into a couple of celebrities yourself.

"RD 2 50" (Road to fifty) is what you’ll see on the license plates of most muscle cars at the Barrett-Jackson Car Auction this weekend. After skipping the event last year due to COVID-19, the event is back in a major way. Cars on display include some formerly owned by Frank Sinatra and Wayne Newton. One of the most recent additions is Kevin Hart's infamous red bronco.

“This is a 1977 Ford Bronco custom that was owned by Kevin Hart. It was on Jay Leno’s garage show with Kevin, so it’s a very well-known Bronco. Without a top on it, everyone would see Kevin drive around LA. TMZ would see him driving it, and it was hard for him to get into, so there’s actually pretty funny videos of him trying to get in that truck,“ said Nick Cardinale, Executive VP and GM of Barrett-Jackson.

Even some movie cars are on the auction floor, including the car that was driven by the late Paul Walker.

“That’s actually my favorite car at the auction, this is the Toyota Supra from "Fast and Furious" the original movie with the late Paul Walker. He drove that in this movie, he drove it in "Too Fast and Furious" as well, it is a very iconic movie car”, said Cardinale.

Someone who is no stranger to the valley is also auctioning off their old car -- acar once owned by a very popular DJ known to rock the house. “This car's a 2015 Mclaren P1 that was owned by DJ Deadmau5,” said Cardiale. That Mclaren is just one of the only 375 that were made.

The event will run for three days and will include food, vendors, and a chance to buy some auto memorabilia. There are 700 cars in total, and even a chance to enjoy a thrill ride inside of a Corvette.

Tickets start at $35 adults with discounts for military, seniors, and students. This event ends Saturday.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, just head over to Barrett-Jackson's website.

