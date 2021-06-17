PHOTOS: Top sellers from Barrett-Jacksons' legendary car collection auctions

During the 2014 event, there were five cars that were auctioned off specifically to help benefit local and national charities.The top selling car that year was the 2013 Lamborghini Aventador; which cost include (price with commission) $440,000.BARRETT-JACKSON
The 2014 auction made more than $33M in sales with the largest number of consigned vehicles during the three-day auction at the Mandalay Bay Event Center in Las VegasBARRETT-JACKSON
In 2015 Barrett Jackson hit a 98% percent sell-through rate with sales totaling more than $27 million and $750,000 raised for charity. The top selling car that year was the 1968 Chevrolet Corvette L88 which cost $330,000.BARRETT-JACKSON
The all-original 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 (Lot #749) led the way as the highest seller during the 2016 auction at $357,500. Barrett also sold cars from the Tammy Allen Collection, which captured over $3.8 million in sales, as well as the record-smashing sale of the ’76 “Wayne’s World” AMC Pacer (Lot #608) that sold for $37,400.BARRETT-JACKSON
Barrett-Jackson celebrated its 10th Annual Las Vegas Auction with a record attendance of over 74,000 people watched as 671 vehicles crossed the block, delivering an impressive 99.25 percent sell-through rate. The top-selling vehicle this year was the 2015 Porsche 918 Spyder, which cost $1,760,000.BARRETT-JACKSON
Barrett-Jackson celebrated his yearlong Driven Hearts campaign in Las Vegas by selling a 50th Anniversary Ford Shelby during the auction. This year many of the cars sold were in support of Barrett-Jackson’s Driven Hearts campaign, which raised $215,000 for the American Heart Association.BARRETT-JACKSON
A 2015 Porsche 918 Hybrid (Lot #749) highlighted a record week at the 2018 Las Vegas Auction, selling for $1.76 million on Super Saturday at Mandalay Bay. BARRETT-JACKSON
Barrett-Jackson's, collector car auction finished the year on a high note, with its first 100% No Reserve collector car and automobile auction in nearly a decade. The top-selling vehicle, a 2017 Ford GT ’66 Heritage Edition (Lot #747) sold for a record $1,540,000.BARRETT-JACKSON
One of the highlighting moments from the auction was the appearance of the legendary Roger Penske for the sale of a 2018 Ford Fusion NASCAR Racecar (Lot #3001) which was sold to benefit the United Way for Southern Michigan.BARRETT-JACKSON