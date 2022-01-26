Bally's hotel-casino to rebrand as Horseshoe Las Vegas in multi-million dollar renovations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bally's hotel-casino will undergo rebranding and become Horseshoe Las Vegas this year, according to Caesars Entertainment.

The company says the multi-million dollar transformation will begin in the spring of 2022 and is expected to be complete by the end of the year,

The property's exterior and casino floor will be renovated and there will be new entertainment, food and beverage options. A press release says the design team will incorporate "tooled leather, dramatic colors, and the brand's signature gold horseshoe iconography."

From May 31 to July 19, the 53rd World Series of Poker will take place at Horseshoe, just as the property is expected to begin construction. WSOP was first played at Las Vegas' original Horseshoe in 1970, the company says. This year it moves to the Las Vegas Strip for the very first time.

"At Horseshoe, it's all about the gambler. Since 1951 Horseshoe Casinos have been home to the best odds, highest limits, and biggest jackpots. So, it's fitting that we bring Horseshoe back to Las Vegas, and right on the Las Vegas Strip," said Jason Gregorec, senior vice president and general manager of the property, in a press release.

"Holding to the Horseshoe tradition of providing impeccable service, our guests will see the property transform over time, ensuring we aren't disrupting the excitement while we make the transition."

For more information on the WSOP, visit wsop.com.

