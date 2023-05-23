Bally's chairman thinks ballpark at Tropicana site is likely to happen

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The chairman of the parent company of the Tropicana Las Vegas thinks the odds are "far better" than 50% that a plan is approved for a new Oakland A's ballpark at the hotel resort's 35-acre site.

Soohyung Kim, chairman of Bally's Corporation, said he's "cautiously optimistic" that a deal between the team and Nevada elected officials can be worked out.

"A ballpark, I think, would generate a lot of visitation," Kim said. "Not only for baseball games, for events that you can then host in a venue of that size."

The A'swant to build a 30,000-seat ballpark at the site, near Tropicana Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard on the south end of the Strip. Bally's and the company's landlord for the ground under the Tropicana have promised a nine-acre plot where the stadium would sit. The A's have said they would contribute about $1 billion toward a $1.5 billion ballpark. They team is requesting public money — possibly through tax credits — to help with the cost.

Nevada lawmakers have been mulling over different funding formulas, but no stadium bill had been introduced, as of Monday evening. The state's legislative session ends June 5 though lawmakers could debate legislation in a special session if one takes place.

"[Allegiant Stadium], when it was first considered, people wondered what it was going to be used for besides football," Kim said. "Now, people see that it's used for so much more than football. I think a 30,000-seat [stadium] would absolutely have that same potential."

Though the A's have flirted with other sites in Las Vegas, Kim said the Bally's folks have actually been talking to team officials about a stadium at the Trop site for about two years.

"It's not easy to move a team," Kim said. "But this is a chance for the A's to reset their franchise. I think it would be good for baseball and good for the team. Putting a team in Vegas, that puts baseball in front of tens of millions of tourists."

Kim said he feels good about the chances of a ballpark going up at the Trop site.

"I think it's well north of 50/50," Kim said. "This is a generational opportunity to make a difference. Right now, I think there are a lot of forces that are lined up for this that are hard to line up. Yes. It's possible that it doesn't happen but I'm excited for this project."