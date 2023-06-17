Bakkt Theater warns Keith Urban ticket holders about VGK parade traffic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights victory parade will be shutting down traffic and overall causing disruptions across the city, even to country music superstar Keith Urban.

The "Days Go By" singer has a show at Planet Hollywood's Bakkt Theater Saturday night, one hour after the parade kicks off on the Las Vegas Strip.

To make the 8 p.m. show time, representatives for the Bakkt Theater are warning ticket holders to leave plenty of time and be aware of parade road closures.

ATTN: @KeithUrban ticket holders for tomorrow, Saturday, June 17th.



In preparation for the Stanley Cup Victory Parade for @GoldenKnights, traffic on Las Vegas Blvd and surrounding streets will be affected starting at 2pm. Please plan your commute accordingly.



More info below. pic.twitter.com/DnUA6ACDz5 — Bakkt Theater (@BakktTheaterLV) June 17, 2023

Traffic impacts will begin around 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, as police shut down roads to make way for parade festivities.

Las Vegas Blvd. will be fully closed from 5-11 p.m. between Tropicana Ave and Flamingo Road.