Southern Nevada Health District reminds parents: Don’t wait to vaccinate before school starts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the first day of school quickly approaching, the Southern Nevada Health District is urging parents and guardians not to delay scheduling their children’s back-to-school immunizations.

Classes for the Clark County School District begin Monday, August 11. Health officials are warning that appointments at clinics across the Valley are filling up fast—and early action could save families time and unnecessary stress.

Shakeria Hawkins breaks down what you need to know before the first day of school.

Required vaccines for students

Students returning to the classroom must be up to date on state-required immunizations, including:



Tetanus-diphtheria-pertussis (Tdap)

Measles-mumps-rubella (MMR)

Polio

Chickenpox (Varicella)

Hepatitis A and B

In addition, 7th graders are required to have both the Tdap and meningococcal (MenACWY) vaccines, while 12th graders must receive the MenACWY shot. Students new to Nevada—including those attending private or charter schools—must meet these vaccination requirements as well.

Extended hours and special clinic dates

To help families prepare, the Health District is offering extended hours and special back-to-school clinic dates at several locations across the Valley, including:



Las Vegas (Decatur and East Las Vegas locations)

Henderson

Mesquite

Appointments are required, and walk-in availability is limited. To schedule, call (702) 759-0850 or visit snhd.info/bts.

Support for families in need

For families needing extra support this season, the United Way of Southern Nevada is stepping up with its "Operation Back to School" initiative—offering free school supplies and resources to students and families.

"Every student should start the school year with everything they need to be successful," said Janet Quintero with the United Way of Southern Nevada. "We know that with changes to programming, some families may face tough choices between rent and bills. So the more we can help alleviate that stress and support the student, the more we’re helping the entire family."

Vaccine costs & insurance

Vaccine costs vary based on the type of immunization. The Health District also charges an administration fee of:



$22 for the first vaccine per person

$15 for each additional vaccine

Most insurance plans are accepted. Parents are asked to bring their child’s immunization records to the appointment. A parent or legal guardian must be present; otherwise, written consent is required.

