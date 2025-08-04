Project 150, a local nonprofit dedicated to supporting unhoused, displaced and disadvantaged high school students, is once again providing those students with the supplies they need ahead of the new school year.

The organization is expecting more than 1,500 students to attend their Back-To-School Shopping Event happening from Monday, Aug. 4 to Saturday, Aug. 9. Students will receive free clothing, new shoes, hygiene products, backpacks filled with school supplies, food and more.

Anyssa Bohanan stopped by one of the locations to learn more.

Nonprofit hosts back-to-school shopping event for disadvantaged high school students

In order to qualify, you must:



Be a high school student

Provide proof of enrollment for the 2025-2026 school year

Proof provided can be a student ID, recent report card, or Infinite Campus verification

Executive Director Kelli Kristo says the event isn't just about giving away free items.

“This event is one of the most impactful things we do all year,” Kristo said. “It’s more than just clothing and supplies. It’s about restoring confidence, dignity, and giving every student the chance to succeed from day one.”

Students can shop for supplies or take a backpack at both Project 150 locations on 3600 N. Rancho Drive and 2605 E. Flamingo Road from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, including the most Frequently Asked Questions, you can visit Project 150's website here.