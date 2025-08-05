Drivers reminded to be extra aware on the roads ahead of the new CCSD school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — So far this year, there have been more than 400 pedestrian-involved crashes in Clark County. That's according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and what they've investigated in their jurisdiction in 2025.

While not all of those crashes have happened in or around crosswalks, the Red Cross of Southern Nevada says more than 25,000 children are injured each year going to and from school.

Now the City of Las Vegas says that two of the biggest leading causes of crashes in our area are driving under the influence and speeding.

As we creep up on the start of another school year, they're reminding everyone that with the end of summer, school zones are once again going to be in effect.

Anyssa Bohanan shares some tips to keep in mind as we approach the new school year.

Avoid speeding or blocking crosswalks, stay alert for children walking or biking, yield to crossing guards, allow extra time for your commute to avoid rushing, and be extra cautious in the early mornings or afternoons when traffic and pedestrian activity are at their peak.

Heidi Ruster, CEO of the Road Cross of Utah Nevada region, says while all of these tips sound like common sense, they're still crucial reminders for this time of year.

"It's just a lot more kiddos that are out and about that haven't been for the last couple of months, so people just aren't used to it, and we as drivers or otherwise on the roads are really paying attention to those kiddos that may have not been there last week, right? So that's why we feel it's really important."

Ruster said that distractions are one of the biggest factors when it comes to crashes on our roads and says it's more important during this time of year that we put those distractions aside when behind the wheel.

Pull over if it's an important call or an important activity, so you have all of your senses present while you're driving.

She also says that pedestrians, when they're out walking around, will typically have headphones in. She says if you are going to do that, you should either wear one headphone or none at all so you can be aware of what's happening in your surroundings, just in case something happens.

