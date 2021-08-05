Doctors weigh in on mandatory, recommended vaccines for back to school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Centers for Disease Control is urging anyone who is eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine, including children aged 12 years and up. Doctors say the shot is safe, effective, and prevents serious illness.

The COVID-19 vaccine is not required for CCSD students or teachers.

Dr. Anita Henderson is a pediatrician with Southwest Medical Group. She recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and older. For parents that are unsure if it’s the right choice for them, she recommends talking with your pediatrician.

“Kids are very sociable in this age group and it would be great for them to get the protection that they need so I really encourage all parents to seek out and find a place they can get their child immunized against COVID,” Dr. Henderson said.

For children 12 years and younger, Dr. Henderson emphasized the need for personal hygiene, hand washing, and masks.

Russ Morgan has three kids aged 17, 14 and 10. He says after talking with doctors and following vaccine research, his family was on board.

“It wasn’t really a decision on whether we should get vaccinated, it was how soon can we get vaccinated?” Morgan said.

Morgan’s ten-year-old isn’t eligible yet, but wants to get the shot as soon as she can.

“We were hoping she could be vaccinated or at least the community transmission of the virus would be down. so she wouldn’t have as much of a risk to get sick, but we’re still excited that she’s able to get back to school. She’ll wear a mask and get vaccinated when she’s able to,” Morgan added.

Anna Marie Binder runs the page Empowering CCSD Parents on Facebook. She’s been a huge advocate for in-person learning, so she’s happy to see her six kids back in the classroom.

Anna let her kids over 12 make their own decision on the vaccine even though she’s hesitant to get it herself.

“One thing I've never done is push my beliefs on my children. Raising six kids is hard enough, to try to keep track of how these individual people think and feel about what they’re seeing unfold,” Binder said.

There are some required immunizations heading into the school year. Click here for details on which immunizations are required for different grade levels in the Clark County School District.

Click here to find a list of back-to-school immunization clinics through the Southern Nevada Health District.