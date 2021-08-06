CCSD students, staff required to wear masks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another essential part of your back-to-school shopping list: masks!

All CCSD students and staff will be required to wear face masks as they head back to the classroom August 9th.

Face coverings will be required on district buses and indoor school buildings regardless of vaccinations status.

The decision falls in line with Governor Steve Sisolak’s Emergency Directive, CDC recommendations, and Southern Nevada Health District recommendations.

CCSD says the only exemption will be for a medical or developmental condition. If a student requires an exemption, a meeting will be held to determine if the exemption is appropriate.

Right now, children aged 5-17 make up 9.8% of COVID-19 cases in Clark County. The school district says it will continue to monitor the data and change mitigation strategies as needed.

