CCSD back to school lunch trouble

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We asked and you answered. The messages were clear CCSD has some work to do to keep kids in the classrooms and not behind computer screens.

Schools out and kids have some things to say to their parents. While there were plenty “I’m happy to be back!” Or “The first day was great!” The flip side is that were many issues surrounding buses, police protection, drop off and pick up, but one major issue that stood out was lunch.

We received a slew of complaints about school lunch. One shadow ridge high school parent told us the lunch line was so long that her son didn’t get to eat lunch and the same thing happened the next day. Another said one of their elementary school kids didn’t get lunch because they ran out but did get snacks.

The CDC recommends that kids have at least 20 minutes of seat time for lunch. That’s from when they sit down after getting their food, not the entire lunch period. They reported that about half of the school districts in the U.S. do not require this.

According to the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA), school districts must provide at least 15 minutes of seat time for breakfast and at least 20 for lunch.

The question is: are they actually following this?

