Back-to-school thrift shopping ramps up at Goodwill of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pencils, notebooks, and backpacks are items parents will have to cross off their back-to-school shopping list, but despite higher prices than last summer. The National Retail Federation projects consumers will spend $41.5 billion on back-to-school items for the 2023-2024 school year, which is up from $36.9 billion last year. Each family will spend an average that ranges between $500 to $900 dollars.

“Parents can save up to 50% on back-to-school shopping, here,” said Morgan Waldron, Director of Marketing and Communications at Goodwill of Southern Nevada. “All the parents are looking to save and get more quality items, so shopping at Goodwill with our low prices is the best way to find those great deals and brand names.”

Goodwill sells everything from packs of lined paper, binders, colored pencils, and lunch boxes. Waldron said the backpacks on the racks sell out fast.

“We put out new items every day, every hour,” Waldron said. “So if you see it, buy it, because it won’t be there later.”

School uniforms are also lining the racks at Goodwill. Collared polos and tan slacks were priced as low as $3.99. If students don’t wear uniforms to school, Waldron said there are a lot of name-brand items like American Eagle jeans or Calvin Klein shirts on sale, some apparel that still has the original tags on them.

“We also encourage parents to donate,” Waldron said. “Anything that your kids have grown out of, donate it; keep it out of our local landfills and support your local non-profits.

To donate, visit GoodwillVegas.org to find a donate location. There are more than 18 locations in Southern Nevada.