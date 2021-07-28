BACK TO SCHOOL: Clark County School District offering free meals for all students for 21-22 school year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As parents and kids get ready for back to school, the Clark County School District is also preparing for the new school year. CCSD leaders rolling out a plan to offer free meals for all students.

These are just some of the items students at CCSD will be able to eat. A few new fruits and vegetable offerings to keep them healthy and focused on their studies.

“There’s going to be a new entrée for elementary school kids. It’s the rainbow crunch salad. It’s got tomato, carrots, lettuce, and whole wheat croutons,” Christina Saheb, a CCSD dietitian, said.

All of these meals will be free to all CCSD students regardless of income for the 21-22 school year. District officials say it’s all thanks to waivers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for Nevada. This builds on the district’s nutrition program.

“Food service did introduce universal breakfast, so we already have that breakfast is free for all students,” Saheb said.

CCSD says this comes at a time when many more families are relying on these meals to feed their kids.

“We’ve seen an increase in our free and reduced percentage in our district. It has gone up to 75%,” she said.

Food service workers will be following strict safety protocols like social distancing.

“They’re wearing their masks correctly. They’re always washing their hands and constantly cleaning and sanitizing frequently,” Saheb said.

Students on campus will be eating lunch in either classrooms or large cafeterias, depending on the school. For kids staying with distance learning, the district will continue meal distribution at a few school sites on Wednesdays and Fridays for kids to pick up.

“On Wednesdays, they can expect three bags worth of meals, so three breakfasts and three lunches, and on Fridays they can expect two breakfasts and two lunches to take home,” Saheb said.

Parents don’t need to do anything this year to have their child get free meals, but you may have to apply again next year. The first day of school for CCSD students will be on August 9.