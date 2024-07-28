Baby's Bounty announces August 2024 diaper banks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Baby's Bounty is hosting multiple diaper banks across the state in August.

The nonprofit will provide families with a week's supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children at each diaper bank. Registration is required for some diaper banks and registration opens one week before those banks.

Photo ID and proof of parental paperwork, like birth certificates, Medicaid cards, crib cards, social security cards, and foster or adoption paperwork, are required for all diaper banks.

You can see the full list below.

