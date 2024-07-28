Baby's Bounty announces August 2024 diaper banks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Baby's Bounty is hosting multiple diaper banks across the state in August.
The nonprofit will provide families with a week's supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children at each diaper bank. Registration is required for some diaper banks and registration opens one week before those banks.
Photo ID and proof of parental paperwork, like birth certificates, Medicaid cards, crib cards, social security cards, and foster or adoption paperwork, are required for all diaper banks.
You can see the full list below.
- Las Vegas - Saturday, August 3
8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road
Walk-up bank
- Henderson - Wednesday, August 7
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Morell Park, 500 Harris Street
Drive-thru bank
Registration is required and can be found on Baby Bounty's website
- Las Vegas - Tuesday, August 13
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mexican Consulate, 1720 S. Maryland Parkway
Mobile Bank
- North Las Vegas - Wednesday, August 14
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Martin Luther. King Jr. Senior Center, 2420 N. MLK Boulevard
Drive-thru bank
Registration is required on Baby Bounty's website
- Las Vegas - Wednesday, August 21
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Baby's Bounty Center for Families, 4495 W. Reno Avenue
Drive-thru bank
Registration is required on Baby Bounty's website
- Las Vegas - Thursday, August 29
9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Las Vegas Indian Center, 2300 W. Bonanza Road
Mobile Bank
- Mesquite - Friday, August 30
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Salvation Army, 742 W. Pioneer Boulevard
Mobile Bank