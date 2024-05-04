Baby's Bounty announce May diaper banks, open doors at new headquarters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It has been a busy couple of weeks for the nonprofit organization Baby's Bounty.

On April 29, they officially opened their new headquarters, which will allow them to expand services and capabilities across southern Nevada.

"We're thrilled to announce that our growing nonprofit has a new home and headquarters — The Baby's Bounty Center for Families. This larger space will allow us to better serve our community and to improve services in support of Nevada's families," President and CEO Kelly Maxwell said. "From increase warehouse space to accommodate our ever-expanding diaper bank and baby bundle programs to an added classroom, which will allow us to amplify our educational offerings, The Baby's Bounty Center for Families is a space thoughtfully designed for an exceptional client experience."

Over the last year, organization officials said Baby's Bounty has distributed over 1.5 million diapers and 1,000 baby bundles across the state this year.

Looking ahead, the organization will host several diaper banks across southern Nevada this month.

Families can receive a week's supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children at each diaper bank. Registration is required for Las Vegas and North Las Vegas diaper banks and registration opens one week prior to each bank.

You can see the full list of upcoming diaper banks below.

