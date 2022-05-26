Watch
Baby elephant statues unveiled at Resorts World Las Vegas

Meg Blair / Resorts World Las Vegas
Posted at 6:22 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 21:22:14-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, 26 baby elephant statues were unveiled during Elephant Parade at Resorts World Las Vegas according to the resort.

The press release said the statues will be displayed throughout Resorts World Las Vegas from Wednesday through Labor Day weekend.

Resorts World Las Vegas reports the installation includes 13 predesigned elephants from past parades, with themes such as Betty Boop, The Big Lebowski, Cesar Millan’s dogs and more, statues created by participating local organizations including AREA15, Celine Dion, Katy Perry in collaboration with Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada, 818 Tequila, Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Las Vegas Raiders, Life is Beautiful, The Boring Company, The Coca-Cola Company, Tiësto, UFC and Vegas Golden Knights.

