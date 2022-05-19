26 life-sized baby elephant statues are coming to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Resorts World Las Vegas announced Thursday they will debut 26 elephant statues during Elephant Parade.

Elephant Parade is described by Resorts World Las Vegas as an “art exposition that raises awareness of and support for elephants, carries a strong conservation message to highlight the plight of wild elephants.”

The parade will be held for the first time in Las Vegas on May 25 at 9 a.m. at Resorts World Las Vegas.

Per Resorts World Las Vegas, the 26 life-sized baby elephant statues will be unveiled during the parade, then auctioned off to “benefit elephant welfare programs."

A full list of community members can be seen below: