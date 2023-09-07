Avelo Airlines opens base of operations in Las Vegas, company's sixth in the U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Avelo Airlines is expanding their operations and officially opened their newest base at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday.

ICYMI: 🎉Today, @AveloAir opened its newest base of operations in Las Vegas, making it the airline's second West Coast base. Avelo Airlines now offers six nonstop flights to Las Vegas! ✈️#vegas pic.twitter.com/kWd3pWW7vw — Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) September 7, 2023

The airline launched in April 2021 and began flights to and from Harry Reid International Airport in Oct. 2021. Since then, the company said it has canceled less than 1% of their flights. Company CEO, Andrew Levy, said adding a base here was a no-brainer.

"We are excited to start the exclusive nonstop access to to Vegas that Avelo's new base will offer our customers from these six communities, with more to come in the future," Levy said on Thursday. "Vegas has something for everyone and Avelo's affordability, convenience, and reliability will make getting to this popular destination easier than ever."

Avelo's other five bases of operations are in Los Angeles, Orlando, Wilmington, Raleigh-Durham, and New Haven.

In addition to announcing the base, airline officials also stated they will be the only airline flying nonstop between Harry Reid International Airport and six destinations.



Bend/Redmond, Oregon

Sonoma/Santa Rose, California

Brownsville, Texas

Eureka/Arcata, California

Dubuque, Iowa

Portland/Salem, Oregon

Airline officials said due to expanding operations, they're also planning on hiring Las Vegas-based crew members including pilots, flight attendants, and aircraft maintenance technicians. You can learn more about those opportunities here.