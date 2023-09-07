Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Avelo Airlines opens base of operations in Las Vegas, company's sixth in the U.S.

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Avelo Airlines
Avelo Airlines
Avelo Airlines
Posted at 3:54 PM, Sep 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-07 18:54:06-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Avelo Airlines is expanding their operations and officially opened their newest base at Harry Reid International Airport on Thursday.

The airline launched in April 2021 and began flights to and from Harry Reid International Airport in Oct. 2021. Since then, the company said it has canceled less than 1% of their flights. Company CEO, Andrew Levy, said adding a base here was a no-brainer.

"We are excited to start the exclusive nonstop access to to Vegas that Avelo's new base will offer our customers from these six communities, with more to come in the future," Levy said on Thursday. "Vegas has something for everyone and Avelo's affordability, convenience, and reliability will make getting to this popular destination easier than ever."

Avelo's other five bases of operations are in Los Angeles, Orlando, Wilmington, Raleigh-Durham, and New Haven.

In addition to announcing the base, airline officials also stated they will be the only airline flying nonstop between Harry Reid International Airport and six destinations.

  • Bend/Redmond, Oregon
  • Sonoma/Santa Rose, California
  • Brownsville, Texas
  • Eureka/Arcata, California
  • Dubuque, Iowa
  • Portland/Salem, Oregon

Airline officials said due to expanding operations, they're also planning on hiring Las Vegas-based crew members including pilots, flight attendants, and aircraft maintenance technicians. You can learn more about those opportunities here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH