Autonomous taxi service Waymo begins service to Harry Reid International Airport

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The autonomous taxi service Waymo has begun service to and from Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, expanding on the company's service in the city after it began offering fully autonomous rides earlier this year.

The company announced Wednesday that airport rides are now available to current Waymo riders, with access gradually expanding to more customers before opening to the general public.

Pickups and drop-offs will take place in designated autonomous vehicle zones on the Ground Zero Level at Terminal 1 and Terminal 3, according to Waymo.

Waymo said riders can travel to destinations within the company's current 24-square-mile service area, with plans to expand into more of the region over time.

“We’re excited to welcome Waymo’s autonomous fleet to our airport,” said James C. Chrisley, Clark County's director of aviation.

Chrisley said the airport is looking for ways to provide travelers with more transportation options as new technologies develop.

“Welcoming Waymo is another step toward giving our passengers more choices in how they get to and from the airport,” Chrisley said.

Arica Gately, Waymo's head of airport business development and partnerships, said the service is intended to make traveling to and from the airport more convenient.

“Fully autonomous Waymo rides at Harry Reid International Airport offer a seamless, stress-free way for travelers to catch a flight or hit the town,” Gately said.

The airport expansion builds on Waymo's growing presence in Las Vegas. The company began offering fully autonomous rides in the city in early July and has since announced partnerships with the Las Vegas Raiders and Allegiant Stadium, as well as The Venetian Resort.