Authorities call for evacuations as Hill Fire consumes nearly 50 acres west of Reno

RENO, Nev. (KTNV) — A brush fire broke out outside of Reno on Tuesday night and is now prompting authorities to call for evacuations in the area.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, the Hill Fire is burning south of Dog Valley Road on the California side of the state line. Voluntary evacuations are underway for residents living between Dog Valley and Ridge Street in Verdi, which is west of Reno.

Emergency personnel are currently working to contain an active brush fire in the area of Dog Valley Road on the California side. — Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) October 25, 2023

Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District says crews are "making substantial progress" on containing the fire.

Washoe County authorities report that there is also no immediate threat to nearby structures. They are also urging evacuees to head toward the Boomtown Casino Hotel until further notice.

Authorities have not released any information on a possible cause.