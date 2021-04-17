Watch
Authorities arrest driver for suspected DUI after car spotted on pedestrian bridge in Las Vegas

Nevada Highway Patrol
Posted at 9:04 PM, Apr 16, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol shared pictures of something you don't see every day in Las Vegas.

According to the agency, authorities with the DUI Strike Team, which is made up of both NHP troopers and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers, arrested a driver suspected of driving under the influence after a car was seen on a pedestrian bridge.

NHP tweeted out photos of the car saying:

What happens in Vegas... This evening the DUI Strike Team arrested this driver on suspicion of DUI, and yes that’s a pedestrian bridge, for people not cars. #drivesober #lasvegas #DUIStrikeTeam #nhpsocomm

The agency says there were no injuries to report.

