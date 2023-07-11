Attorney offering $5,000 reward to bring justice to geese killed in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A valley attorney is now offering a reward to get justice for the birds that were killed in Henderson last week.

Cellphone video, which a witness took on her phone shows a large flock of geese. She, alongside other people in the area were trying to safely guide the geese across the road using their cars to stop traffic.

However, she says just minutes afterward, a driver in a black pick-up truck drove around them and killed at least nine geese.

"It was definitely deliberate, they could have gone around in the opposite direction," said witness Halie Fraser. "They could have just stayed in the lane that they were already in and continued straight and slow. Everyone else was letting the geese pass. He just didn't want to wait and just drove through them on purpose."

Killing geese is prohibited in Clark County, and now local attorney Sam Ryan Heidari is looking to get justice for the deaths of the birds. He says he's offering a $5,000 reward for information that results in the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.

"It's an indication of the reckless driving and indication of the lack of respect for the law and respect for the other people, regardless in the community," Heidari said. "It's better to bring attention and to say, 'hey, this is very important.' If you see someone running over the animal and doesn't stop and doesn't care, you have to report it because this guy probably doesn't care about the life of a human as well."

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to contact Henderson police at 702-267-5000.