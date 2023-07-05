Reckless driver strikes and kills a flock of geese crossing the road near Cornerstone in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A group of Henderson residents are upset following a reckless driver's goose massacre.

"There were about 150 to 200 geese. It was very cute. Everyone had their phones out taking pictures when a black truck swirled between our parked and hazard cars and drove through the herd of geese," said witness Halie Fraser.

Fraser was heartbroken after witnessing what happened near Cornerstone Park last Saturday. She says it was the largest flock of geese she had ever seen. She and other people in the area were trying to safely guide the geese across the road, using their cars to stop traffic.

She says just minutes afterward, a driver in a black pick-up truck drove around them and struck and killed at least nine geese.

"It was definitely deliberate. They could've gone around in the opposite lane. They could've just stayed in the lane they were already in and continued straight and slow. Everyone else was letting the geese pass. He didn't want to wait and just drove through them on purpose,” Fraser said.

Fraser says everything unfolded quickly; no one could get the license plate or identify the driver. She and other witnesses attempted to help the injured birds, but the geese could not be saved.

“The only one that was still alive, I grabbed a sweatshirt out of the trunk of my car. I grabbed it and comforted it until it passed away," she said.

Killing geese is prohibited in Clark County, and the driver responsible could face significant penalties.

"It was just an evil thing, so I just really hope the person is held accountable," Fraser said.

If you have any information, contact Henderson Police.