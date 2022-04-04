Attorney General Aaron D. Ford to discuss $285.2 million opioid settlement

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attorney General Aaron D. Ford will hold a press conference in Las Vegas Monday morning to discuss Nevada’s initial receipt of funds from $285.2 million opioid settlement with several drug manufacturers and distributors.

Settlement funds will come from opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and its U.S based Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies as well as opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

The lawsuits accused three distributors of allowing painkillers to be diverted into illegal channels and that drugmakers downplayed the risk of addiction when marketing the medicine.

AG Ford says he joined the multi-state settlement because of the severity of the opioid epidemic in Nevada.

Johnson & Johnson will need to pay Nevada 95% of its settlement by the end of 2022. Distributors will pay Nevada over the period of 18 years.

The press conference is happening at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Grant Sawyer Building.