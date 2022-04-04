Watch
Attorney General Aaron D. Ford to discuss $285.2 million opioid settlement

Opioid Lawsuit Settlement
Steven Senne/AP
This Feb. 24, 2021 photo shows a Johnson & Johnson logo on the exterior of a first aid kit in Walpole, Mass. The New York attorney general says Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $230 million to settle claims that the pharmaceutical giant helped fuel the opioid crisis. The deal requires Johnson & Johnson to make a series of payments over nine years to cover total. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 6:42 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 09:42:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attorney General Aaron D. Ford will hold a press conference in Las Vegas Monday morning to discuss Nevada’s initial receipt of funds from $285.2 million opioid settlement with several drug manufacturers and distributors.

Settlement funds will come from opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson and its U.S based Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies as well as opioid distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson.

The lawsuits accused three distributors of allowing painkillers to be diverted into illegal channels and that drugmakers downplayed the risk of addiction when marketing the medicine.

AG Ford says he joined the multi-state settlement because of the severity of the opioid epidemic in Nevada.

Johnson & Johnson will need to pay Nevada 95% of its settlement by the end of 2022. Distributors will pay Nevada over the period of 18 years.

The press conference is happening at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the Grant Sawyer Building.

