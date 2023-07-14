At least 10 dogs left in vehicle in triple-digit Las Vegas heat; 2 found dead, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least two of an estimated 10 dogs left in a car outside a Las Vegas motel were found dead on Friday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Channel 13.

A police spokesperson says officers were called to a Motel 6 on Dean Martin Drive near Tropicana Avenue just after 3 p.m. on a report of dogs left in a vehicle.

Most of the dogs are puppies, the official said. At least two were found dead in a car at the motel, and eight are said to be alive.

A woman is in custody, police tell Channel 13.

Southern Nevada is under an excessive heat warning on Friday, with outside temperatures of 112 degrees as of 4:30 p.m.

Additional information about the dogs' deaths was not immediately available from police. This is a developing story.

Editor's note: In an initial statement to Channel 13, Las Vegas police reported three dogs had died. They've since said two were found dead. This report has been updated to reflect the new information.