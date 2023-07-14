Watch Now
Local News

Actions

At least 10 dogs left in vehicle in triple-digit Las Vegas heat; 2 found dead, police say

Police lights
Scripps News
Police lights
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jul 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-14 19:58:53-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At least two of an estimated 10 dogs left in a car outside a Las Vegas motel were found dead on Friday afternoon, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to Channel 13.

A police spokesperson says officers were called to a Motel 6 on Dean Martin Drive near Tropicana Avenue just after 3 p.m. on a report of dogs left in a vehicle.

Most of the dogs are puppies, the official said. At least two were found dead in a car at the motel, and eight are said to be alive.

A woman is in custody, police tell Channel 13.

Southern Nevada is under an excessive heat warning on Friday, with outside temperatures of 112 degrees as of 4:30 p.m.

Additional information about the dogs' deaths was not immediately available from police. This is a developing story.

Editor's note: In an initial statement to Channel 13, Las Vegas police reported three dogs had died. They've since said two were found dead. This report has been updated to reflect the new information.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH