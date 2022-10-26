Asylum-Hotel Fear haunted houses donating proceeds to Las Vegas nonprofit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada’s largest haunted house attraction, Asylum and Hotel Fear, has found a way to frighten people and give back to charity.

The group will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the Paradise Ranch Foundation, a local charity that helps people struggling with mental health through HAT, or Horse Assisted Therapy.

This Halloween season, guests can experience the renovated ASYLUM, featuring an added room, new animations and effects.

HOTEL FEAR has also added several new rooms and added new animations and scares.

ASYLUM & HOTEL FEAR create an original and unique intertwined storyline. It’s the tale of two families, met by chance, together by fate, bound by horror. The experience fast forwards 20 years from the original storyline to see what has transpired.

General admission walk-up tickets and on-line ticket are available online.