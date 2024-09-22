Astronomical Fall starts Sunday, September 22nd

(KTNV) — This Sunday, you can officially say goodbye to summer and hello to fall!

September 22, specifically in the morning around 5:45 a.m. Pacific Time, earth hits its annual Autumnal Equinox.

Autumnal Equinox video

It's the astronomical set up on earth where everyone all over the planet experiences 12 hours of both day time and night time...at least for a brief moment in the calendar year.

Right now, the sun is sitting pretty much directly over the equator and earth's axis is neither tilted toward or away from the sun. That means during the Equinox, the length of day and night is equal at every latitude on the planet.

There are only two times each year when this happens, it also happens in march marking the first day of spring. The exact date and time varies from year to year.

Although the new season officially begins on the Fall Equinox, you may also be familiar with Meteorological Fall. That already began on September 1st and runs through the end of November.