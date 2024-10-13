ARTspace and Superplastic hosting exhibition with local artists

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Downtown Las Vegas gallery ARTSpace hosted an opening for an exhibit produced in collaboration with Superplastic and more than 40 local artists.

Each artist was given a 15-inch blank vinyl toy from Superplastic, which prides itself on creating an animated character universe on social media. The artists were challenged to transform the toy into a fully customized piece using their artistic style, resulting in a gallery filled with fully customized vinyl toys.

The ARTSpace + Superplastic Invitational is on view through Nov. 3 and organized ahead of the opening of Superplastic’s Dopeameme Institute for Pleasure Research this fall.

