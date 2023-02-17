Artist restores famous sky ceiling at Miracle Mile Shops as renovations continue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction continues at the Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, and that includes new upgrades for the rain show and famous sky-painted ceiling.

Right now, the ceiling is being restored by local artist Rob Wilkerson. He's been involved in painting many local casinos and resorts, including the original sky ceiling in Paris Las Vegas.

The Miracle Mile Shops' version has been around since the shopping center was attached to the Aladdin Hotel and Casino and was modeled after an Arabian bazaar. The renovations will continue to honor those roots with a hanging art piece the Shops commissioned to match the flooring design.

As for the rain show, it will now include new technology for an immersive light and water show.

Other renovations include new flooring, lighting, and new LED signage at the exterior entrances on the Strip. The renovations are set to be completed over the next couple of months.