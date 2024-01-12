Artificial intelligence takes center stage at CES 2024 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — CES 2024 is now underway in Las Vegas! Our Abel Garcia went inside the multi-day trade event to give us a first-hand look at the latest and greatest in tech.

This year's event, put on by the Consumer Technology Association, is expected to bring some 130,000 attendees and more than 4,000 exhibitors to Las Vegas. The latest advances and gadgets across personal tech, transportation, health care, sustainability, and more will be on display, with burgeoning uses of artificial intelligence almost everywhere you look.

Kathleen Juviler, with the SK Group, a South Korean company specializing in clean, smart, and sustainable energy, says, ​"The real center point of this is we are in Las Vegas — so, of course, we have to bring the Las Vegas sphere to CES."​

In addition to the SK Group's interactive display, I was also able to ride an air taxi that uses AI to get around, as well as a hydrogen-powered train.

While AI played a very large part in this year's CES, the most unique use of it came in the form of AI Zoltar — the iconic fortune-telling machine you may have seen at many carnivals — that uses AI to generate a picture of you.

Mike Johns spends a good portion of his time here in the valley, and he tells me that we need to bring more tech to Las Vegas. "We need to get into applying a lot of these technologies that you see here and let it resonate with the city so Vegas can be at the forefront of the next Silicon Valley."

Some items also on display combine the latest innovations in tech and designs that improve the quality of life for the average consumer. One such item is LG's transparent television, which is set to hit the shelves in the second half of this year. ​

Another is a closet steamer, which will remove dirt, pet hair, and wrinkles from jackets, shirts, and dresses in your closet. This can effectively shave some minutes off your morning routine and is set to hit the shelves of your nearest Home Depot, Lowe's, and even Costco at the end of this year.