Arrest report: 'Teen Mom 2' star Nathan Griffith charged for choking sister

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A former Teen Mom 2 star is facing charges after strangling his sister.

According to an arrest report, the incident happened at a valley home on July 12 at 10:45 p.m.

Nathan Griffith's sister told police that he had been staying with her for several weeks because he "began to have issues" with his wife. She stated that Griffth had been violent with their other siblings before but she didn't think he would be aggressive with her so she allowed him to stay.

The arrest report states the brother and sister had both been drinking "numerous alcoholic beverages" together on the night of the attack. The two started arguing over Griffith being aggressive in the past towards his family and that's what his sister said led to him grabbing her by the throat with his right hand and pushed her down to the floor.

Griffith's sister told police he would squeeze until she almost passed out before relaxing his grip so she could catch her breath. Then he would do it again. She told officers that Griffith told her "you're going to submit to me." She said she then made "choking sounds" to make it seem like she had choked and he would let go.

According to an arrest report, Griffith got up and released her. That's when she told officers she grabbed a Taser and called 911 while Griffith left the house. When officers arrived, the report states Griffith was outside the house and was yelling that he "did not touch her" and was "slurring his words and appeared to be stumbling as he paced back and forth."

Officers stated Griffith told them his sister had kicked him. However, police said there were no visible injuries and Griffith stated there were "no marks". When they examined his sister, the report states officers saw she had "visible reddening" on the lower left side of her neck.

Griffith was arrested charged with battery by strangulation.