Arrest report reveals new details on casino robbery at Caesars Palace

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An arrest report has revealed new details on the casino robbery that occurred at Caesars Palace on Monday just after midnight.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, 37-year-old James Booth approached the main cage, asking for money and threatening to shoot the worker if they did not comply.

The report states that Booth got away with $4,000 dollars. However, security was able to stop him and hand him over to the police. According to LVMPD, Booth claims that he doesn't remember the incident. He has been booked for robbery with a deadly weapon.

This is not the first time that a robbery has occurred at Caesars Palace. In 2019, another robbery occurred when a man entered the casino and demanded money from a cashier. He was able to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department urges anyone with information on this incident to contact them immediately. They are also reminding casino patrons and employees to be vigilant and to report any suspicious behavior.

Caesars Palace has also released a statement regarding the incident, saying that the safety and security of their guests and employees is their top priority. They are cooperating with the police in their investigation and have added additional security measures to ensure the safety of everyone on the property.