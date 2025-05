LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A person armed with a knife in a Las Vegas business was arrested on Wednesday afternoon for causing a disturbance and damaging items in the southwest, according to Las Vegas police.

This happened in the 4100 block of Blue Diamond Road. Police confronted the person and refused to comply with the officer's commands to drop the knife.

Officers eventually were able to take the person into custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.