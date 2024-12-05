UPDATE: Armed, barricaded man is now in custody

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are currently on the scene of an injured, armed man who barricaded himself in a home on Thursday morning.

The barricaded suspect is now in custody.

This happened at the 800 block of Silverado Ranch. Officers had received a report of a shooting and found an injured individual with a gun.

Officers instructed the man to drop the firearm, but he refused.

Authorities have now deemed this incident as a barricade.

SWAT and crisis negotiators were on the scene.