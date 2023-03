LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One lucky guest from Arizona kicked off his weekend in Las Vegas by winning a $128K jackpot at the Aquarius Casino.

The winner, who is identified as Edward S. from Fort Mohave, earned his jackpot after a game of Party Jack blackjack on March 10.

For more information about Aquarius Casino Resort, visit www.AquariusCasinoResort.com.