Arizona man drowns after jumping from cliff into Lake Havasu

MOHAVE COUNTY (KTNV) — A 24-year-old Arizona man is dead after jumping from a cliff into Lake Havasu.

According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, this happened on Saturday near Standard Wash Cove.

Investigators said Kingman native Ethan Aguilar jumped from a 20 to 30-foot cliff and when he hit the water, "he began to struggle" before going under.

Aguilar was found in 18 feet of water and was brought to the surface where first responders began CPR. He was take to medical personnel who were waiting at Cattail Cove State Park. However, it was too late and Aguilar was pronounced deceased.

Deputies said Aguilar was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time and the incident is still under investigation.