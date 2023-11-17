Arizona man dies while attempting hike at Grand Canyon National Park

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Arizona man is dead after going on a hike in Grand Canyon National Park.

According to the National Park Service, this happened on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Rangers said they received an emergency alert from a personal locator beacon on the Bright Angel Trail, which is about 1.5 miles north of the Havasupai Gardens.

That's where 65-year-old James Handschy, from Oracle, Arizona, was found unresponsive. Rangers said he was attempting to hike from the South Rim to the Colorado River and back. Rescue personnel arrived at the scene by helicopter. However, rangers said Handschy had died.

National Park Service officials said they have launched an investigation and are working with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No further details about the incident have been released, as of Friday afternoon.