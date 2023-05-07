Arizona man dies after crash on Frank Sinatra Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 41-year-old Arizona man is dead after possibly being involved a single-vehicle crash on Frank Sinatra Drive.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Thursday around 2:45 p.m. south of Russell Road.

Investigators said evidence at the scene indicated a 2017 Subaru Impreza was traveling south when it drove off the roadway onto the dirt shoulder.

A press release states the Subaru crashed into several large landscaping boulders before getting stuck on top of one of them.

Police said the person inside the vehicle ran away before officers arrived.

Later that day, investigators said the vehicle's owner was taken to Southern Hills Hospital for abdominal pain.

According to a press release, his condition deteriorated and he was then taken to the Sunrise Hospital Trauma Emergency Room for a higher level of care.

Police said he died on Friday and the Clark County Coroner said hospital staff told them the man was being treated for injuries sustained after a car crash.

However, police add it's unknown if the man was driving at the time of the crash on Frank Sinatra Drive.