Are you protected? Immunize Nevada encourages flu, COVID-19 vaccines ahead of flu season

Patrick Sison
<p>This Thursday, Nov. 12, 2015 photo shows single dosage syringes of the Fluarix quadrivalent influenza virus vaccine in New York. There's not much flu going around in the United States so far _ unlike the last three seasons when doctors' offices were filled with patients before Christmas and the worst hit by late December. The government's latest flu tracking data was released Friday, Dec. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)</p>
Posted at 3:00 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 18:00:43-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Flu season is upon us, and a statewide nonprofit says numbers in other parts of the world demonstrate that Nevadans should get themselves immunized "at their earliest convenience."

Doctors at Immunize Nevada are concerned after reviewing data from Australia, which they say often predicts how the United States is likely to fare during flu season. The number of flu cases in that country recently surpassed 200,000, said Dr. Sherilyn Duckworth, the executive director of Immunize Nevada.

"The flu is a substantial risk to Nevadans and the best course of action is to schedule your vaccine alongside your COVID-19 booster shot to protect against both viruses," Duckworth stated.

The good news is, flu vaccine supplies have entered the state and are being made available at a wide variety of clinics and health care facilities, Immunize Nevada says.

A new COVID-19 booster designed to combat the omicron variant of the virus is also widely available, and can be co-administered with flu vaccines, Immunize Nevada noted.

FIND A BOOSTER: New COVID boosters are available throughout Nevada. Here's where you can get one

“Inoculations remain a powerful tool in preventing harmful effects of both the flu and COVID-19,” Duckworth said. “We are encouraging everyone to book their appointment and protect themselves and others against these risks earlier in the season.”

You can search for a clinic providing flu vaccines through Immunize Nevada's website.

