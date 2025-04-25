Archdiocese of Las Vegas to hold public Memorial Mass for Pope Francis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — People from all walks of life have attended the public viewing of Pope Francis in Vatican City this week ahead of the Pope's funeral on Saturday.

As mourners around the world continue honoring Pope Francis' life and legacy, the Archdiocese of Las Vegas is set to hold a public Mass memorial on Friday for the Catholic community in the valley.

Anyssa Bohanan has the details.

"The Holy Father is really more than just the Bishop of Rome who guides the Universal Church, but the one who gives us an example of how to walk with Christ, and Pope Francis has given me that example in many ways," said Bishop Gregory Gordon, auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Las Vegas.

"We are all called to be one at this time as we continue those prayers united with our brothers and sisters in Rome."

WATCH: Bishop Gregory talks Pope Francis' legacy and what it meant to meet him in person.

The mass memorial is happening Friday at 12:10 p.m. Doors open at 11 a.m.

The memorial is taking place at the Guardian Angel Cathedral on 302 Cathedral Way.