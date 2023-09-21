Arbor View High School students say teacher locked them in shed for misbehaving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Several students at Arbor View High School are claiming their teacher locked them in a storage closet for misbehaving.

The alleged incident happened on September 14th during an automotive technology class.

A parent of one of the students involved in the incident contacted Channel 13 and asked to remain anonymous but provided additional details about what allegedly happened.

“I was in disbelief. I was appalled. I can't believe it. I don’t even know what this teacher was thinking,” the parent said.

The parent explained the school was practicing an active shooter drill when students in the class started acting out. That's when her son told her the teacher responded by placing students in a dark closet.

“He told them to go into the storage room, close the door, and told them to stay in there as a punishment because they didn’t follow the procedure and they didn’t stay quiet during the drill,” the parent said.

Video of the incident exclusively obtained by Channel 13 shows the students huddled together in the small room. The woman’s son told her it lasted for about 15 minutes until the class period ended and he said one student had a panic attack while they were in there.

“My son is definitely traumatized by this,” the parent said.

Channel 13 asked the parent what she thought about the students inappropriate behavior during the drill.

“Incidents happen throughout the day where the teacher feels overwhelmed, that is when you pick up the phone and you call admin. I would give the parents a chance to hold their children accountable,” the parent said.

The Clark County School District sent Channel 13 the same letter that was sent to parents with students in the Arbor View High Sçhool class.

The letter reads:

Dear Arbor View High School families, this is Assistant Principal Danielle Jones.

The safety of our students is our number one priority. As always, we want to keep you informed of important matters happening within our school community.

School administration is aware of concerns surrounding the implementation of the lockdown drill in your child’s automotive technology class yesterday. The school is currently investigating the matter.

While we can not discuss individual personnel matters, I assure you the appropriate action will be taken.