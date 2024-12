LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Arbor View High School was placed on lockdown due to reports of vehicle theft near the school on Thursday.

Witnesses also reported possible possession of a weapon.

Out of extreme caution, Arbor View High School placed the school on "secure status." while police were investigating.

Once the investigation was done, the school was placed off of secure mode, and classes resumed.

Police arrested the suspect involved in the possible vehicle theft.

This is an ongoing investigation.