Arbor View, Desert Pines football teams forced to forfeit games after fight breaks out

Posted at 4:58 PM, Sep 25, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NIAA has issued a double forfeiture for Desert Pines and Arbor View's football teams after a fight broke out at the end of last week's game.

The fight last Friday, September 22, was in violation of the Nevada Administrative Code and was therefore declared a double forfeit, according to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.

In addition to both teams having to declare a loss for last week's game, both will have to also forfeit this week's games; Arbor View's against Bishop Gorman, and Desert Pines' against Liberty.

NIAA representatives cite NAC 385B.824 violations as grounds for the forfeitures.

