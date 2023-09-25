Arbor View, Desert Pines football teams forced to forfeit games after fight breaks out

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The NIAA has issued a double forfeiture for Desert Pines and Arbor View's football teams after a fight broke out at the end of last week's game.

The fight last Friday, September 22, was in violation of the Nevada Administrative Code and was therefore declared a double forfeit, according to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association.

FOOTBALL: Raiders fall to Steelers 23-18 in home opener

In addition to both teams having to declare a loss for last week's game, both will have to also forfeit this week's games; Arbor View's against Bishop Gorman, and Desert Pines' against Liberty.

NIAA representatives cite NAC 385B.824 violations as grounds for the forfeitures.