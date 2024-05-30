April visitation to Las Vegas shows increase

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tourist visitation to Las Vegas saw a spike in April, according to figures released this week by the city's tourism authority.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority officials say just over 3.5 million people visited the city in April, which represented nearly a 4% increase from the same month in 2023.

The report also showed that Las Vegas hotel occupancy saw modest increases for weekend and mid-week dates in April. The overall average daily hotel room rate — a metric closely tracked by resort operators and tourism officials — came in at just over $182 in April, a jump of 7% from the same month last year.

Largely because of some shifting schedule dates, convention attendance (503,500) was up 36% in April when compared to April 2023, according to the LVCVA.

In 2023, just under 41 million people visited Las Vegas, many of them staying in the city's nearly 155,000 hotel rooms.