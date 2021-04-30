April 30 expected to be hottest day of the year so far

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is going to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Although we aren’t expected to break any heat record, a high of 97 is expected for the last day of the month.

Las Vegas hits 97° today! Only our fourth time in the 90s this year. pic.twitter.com/5ULWhHjPfc — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) April 30, 2021

Saturday will be slightly cooler. The expected high will be 95 and it will be breezy with winds between 15 and 25 mph. There will also be a 10% chance of showers on Saturday afternoon.

A front is arriving late Saturday and Sunday’s high is expected to be 88 degrees. Temps will drop to the mid-80s on Monday before they start climbing back up on Tuesday.