April 30 expected to be hottest day of the year so far

Posted at 5:58 AM, Apr 30, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is going to be the hottest day of the year so far.

Although we aren’t expected to break any heat record, a high of 97 is expected for the last day of the month.

Saturday will be slightly cooler. The expected high will be 95 and it will be breezy with winds between 15 and 25 mph. There will also be a 10% chance of showers on Saturday afternoon.

A front is arriving late Saturday and Sunday’s high is expected to be 88 degrees. Temps will drop to the mid-80s on Monday before they start climbing back up on Tuesday.

