Apparel company Bella+Canvas opens new distribution center in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of North Las Vegas is adding another company to its roster.

On Tuesday, mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown was on-hand as the apparel company Bella+Canvas unveiling its new 720,000-square-foot facility. The city said this facility will serve as a replacement for the previous distribution center, which was located in Los Angeles.

"The City of North Las Vegas continues to solidify our legacy as the ideal location for companies looking to build, expand or relocate to an affordable, vibrant, business-friendly community," said Goynes-Brown. "As we invest in these companies, they invest in us, offering good jobs to our residents and creating economic opportunities and diversification across the region."

According to the city, last year, 13 companies who submitted incentive applications for the Southern Nevada region were approved by the Governor's Office of Economic Development. Of those, eight, including Bella+Canvas, chose to set up shop in the City of North Las Vegas.